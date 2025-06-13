Medicine Hat Tigers forward Gavin McKenna was named the CHL David Branch Player of the Year after a tremendous 2024-25 season.

McKenna, 17, becomes the third-youngest player to win the award in Canadian Hockey League history, with both John Tavares and Sidney Crosby capturing the honours when they were 16-years-old.

He also becomes the first Tiger to win the award in franchise history.

The 6-foot winger finished second in Western Hockey League scoring with 41 goals and 129 points in 56 games while only being held off the scoresheet three times during the regular season.

He finished the regular season on a 40-game point streak, which went all the way up to 54 games during the WHL playoffs, creating a new modern-day CHL record.

McKenna recorded 49 goals and 138 points during his 54-game point streak, which surpassed Alexander Radulov's previous record of 50 games set during the 2005-06 season as a member of the Quebec Remparts.

The Whitehorse, Yukon, native went on to finish third in WHL playoff scoring with nine goals and 38 points to help lead the Tigers to an Ed Chynoweth Cup as WHL champions. He also helped his club reach the Memorial Cup Final where they fell to the London Knights.