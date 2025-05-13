Medicine Hat Tigers forward Gavin McKenna is out for Game 3 of the WHL final tonight against the Spokane Chiefs.

McKenna was a late scratch after taking the warmups for undisclosed reasons.

The 17-year-old's 54-game point streak came to an end on Monday night in the 6-2 Game 2 loss to the Chiefs. He ended the game at -3 with three shots on goal. It was the longest point streak among CHL players in the 21st century, edging out Alexander Radulov, who had a 50-game point streak in 2005-06 with the Quebec Remparts.

McKenna finished second in the WHL regular season in points with 129 and was fifth in goals with 41.

The Whitehorse, Yukon native is the leading candidate to go first overall in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Medicine Hat and Spokane are tied 1-1 heading into Game 3 of the WHL final.