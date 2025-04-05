MEDICINE HAT - Ryder Ritchie scored the game-winning goal at 13:44 in the second period as the Medicine Hat Tigers edged the Broncos 3-2 on Friday to advance to the second round of the Western Hockey League playoffs.

The Tigers won best-of-seven first-round series 4-1.

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll — with an assist — and Markus Ruck also scored for Medicine Hat, which finished first in the Eastern Conference with a 47-17-4 record in the regular season.

Liam Ruck added two assists and goaltender Harrison Meneghin stopped 25 of 27 shots.

Connor Dale and Hunter Mayo replied for Swift Current while netminder Reid Dyck stopped 36 of 39 shots.

The Tigers took a 2-0 lead early in the second period before the Broncos rallied back to tie later in the frame.

HURRICANES 5 WHEAT KINGS 2

(Hurricanes win best-of-seven series 4-1)

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Logan McCutcheon had a goal and an assist as the Lethbridge Hurricanes downed the Brandon Wheat Kings to reach the second round of the playoffs.

Jordan Gustafson, Brayden Yager, Brayden Edwards and Noah Chadwick also scored for Lethbridge. Hurricanes goaltender Jackson Unger saved 24 of 26 shots.

Quinn Mantei and Joby Baumuller replied for Brandon. Wheat Kings netminder Ethan Eskit kicked out 47 of 51 shots.

ROYALS 7 AMERICANS 0

(Royals win best-of-seven series 4-1)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Brayden Boehm scored twice and Johnny Hicks earned a 35-save shutout as the Victoria Royals blanked the Tri-City Americans to advance to the second round.

Jerrett Ross, Wyatt Danyleyko, Kenta Isogai, Teydon Trembecky and Brandon Lisowsky also scored for Victoria.

Americans netminder Lukas Matecha stopped 34 of 41 shots.

COUGARS 7 WINTERHAWKS 2

(Winterhawks lead best-of-seven series 3-2)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Koehn Ziemmer and Matteo Danis scored twice as the Prince George Cougars downed the Portland Winterhawks to keep their season alive.

Riley Heidt, Borya Valis and Terik Parascak also scored for Prince George. Cougars netminder Joshua Ravensbergen kicked out 38 of 40 shots.

Ryder Thompson and Alex Weiermair replied for Portland. Winterhawks netminder Ondrej Štěbeták stopped 32 of 39 shots.

SILVERTIPS 6 THUNDERBIRDS 2

(Best-of-seven series tied 2-2)

KENT, Wash. — Julius Miettinen scored twice as the Everett Silvertips topped the Seattle Thunderbirds to even the series.

Shea Busch, Jaxsin Vaughan, Dominik Rymon and Rylan Pearce also scored for Everett. Silvertips goaltender Raiden LeGall stopped 33 of 35 shots.

Nathan Pilling and Simon Lovsin replied for Seattle. Thunderbirds goaltender Scott Ratzlaff kicked out 38 of 44 shots.

RAIDERS 4 OIL KINGS 2

(Oil Kings lead best-of-seven series 3-2)

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Lukas Dragicevic scored twice as the Prince Albert Raiders defeated the Edmonton Oil Kings to stay alive in their first-round series.

Tomas Mrsic and Aiden Oiring also scored for Prince Albert. Raiders netminder Max Hildebrand saved 36 of 38 shots.

Landon Hanson and Ethan MacKenzie replied for Edmonton. Oil Kings goaltender Ethan Simcoe stopped 22 of 25 shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2025.