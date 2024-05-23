Minnesota hosts Boston in pivotal Game 3 of PWHL Finals on TSN

After earning a split on the road, Minnesota returns home to host Boston in Game 3 of the inaugural PWHL Finals.

Watch the action LIVE, Friday at 7pm ET on TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Sophie Jaques played her first seven PWHL games with Boston, failing to register a point, before she was swapped to Minnesota in the league’s first trade.

The 23-year-old defender came back to haunt her former team by scoring twice in Minnesota’s 3-0 Game 2 victory to even the best-of-five championship series.

Michela Cava opened the scoring for Minnesota, while Liz Schepers picked up her fourth assist of the playoffs in the victory.

Nicole Hensley, who returned to the net for the first time since surrendering four goals to Toronto in Minnesota’s post season opener, stopped all 20 shots to earn the shutout on the road.

Boston goaltender Aerin Frankel allowed two goals on 22 shots to pick up the loss, ending her run of four-straight victories to open the playoffs.

Captain Hilary Knight led Boston with five shots on goal, while forward Alina Muller had four shots in the defeat.

Minnesota returns to Xcel Energy Center where they did not surrender a goal to Toronto during their semifinal series.

Facing elimination when they arrived, Minnesota won both home games before heading back to Toronto to complete their comeback and advance to the PWHL Finals.

Boston won both road games in Montreal to open their semifinal and then returned home to polish of the sweep that put them into the championship series.

Boston captured two of the three meetings the Finals opponents had in Minnesota during the regular season.

Friday’s winner will have the chance to lift the Walter Cup in Game 4 on Sunday in Minnesota.

If a winner-take-all Game 5 is necessary, it will take place in Boston on Tuesday.