TSN is Canada’s Home for the Inaugural PWHL PLAYOFFS, Beginning May 8

TORONTO (May 7, 2024) – After a record-breaking inaugural regular season, TSN gears up to deliver exclusive live coverage of the 2024 PWHL PLAYOFFS. Canada’s Sports Leader is home to the historic, first-ever PWHL Finals and the awarding of the Walter Cup, further expanding the extensive roster of iconic championship events that live on TSN. The network provides every PWHL PLAYOFFS game on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app, with French-language coverage of all Montréal games and the PWHL Finals available on RDS.

As the puck drops for the league’s first post-season, TSN’s coverage starts tomorrow (Wednesday, May 8) at 7 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app, with Minnesota facing Toronto, live from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto. Montréal hosts Game 1 of its semifinal series against Boston on Thursday, May 9 at 7 p.m. ET at Place Bell, live on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, RDS.ca, and the TSN and RDS apps. The network’s complete PWHL broadcast schedule is available here.

TSN’s all-star broadcast team for the PWHL Finals and Montréal vs. Boston series features play-by-play commentator Kenzie Lalonde alongside Canadian Screen Award-nominated analyst Cheryl Pounder, with reporter Raegan Subban. The Toronto vs. Minnesota series features play-by-play commentator Daniella Ponticelli alongside analyst Becky Kellar, with reporter Rob Pizzo.

Tessa Bonhomme hosts TSN’s on-site panel for the PWHL Finals, with analysts Kellar and Alexis Pearson.

Throughout the PWHL PLAYOFFS, SPORTSCENTRE covers all angles of the PWHL with breaking news, reports, highlights, and in-depth analysis. TSN platforms – including TSN.ca and the TSN app – have PWHL fans covered, including up-to-the-minute breaking news, game day previews, highlights, scores, game recaps, and must-see moments.

Photos, videos, and unique content are featured across TSN’s official social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, and TikTok. BarDown also rounds up all the viral moments and social media reaction from the post-season.