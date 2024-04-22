New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected just five pitches into Monday's game against the Oakland Athletics after an apparent misunderstanding with home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt.

Yankees' starter Carlos Rodon hit Esteury Ruiz with a back-foot slider leading off the game. Ruiz checked his swing on the play and Wendelstedt appealed to the first base umpire, who determined Ruiz did not swing and was therefore awarded first base. Boone voiced his displeasure with the call but was quickly warned by Wendelstedt, threatening Boone with ejection, who gave a thumbs up and stopped protesting the initial call.

A few seconds later, Wendelstedt threw Boone out of the game, apparently mistaking a remark made by a fan to be something said by Boone. The Yankees' manager immediately contested the ejection, pointing to a fan in the first row. Bench coach Brad Ausmus and other members of the Yankee dugout also seemed to back up Boone's account as the 51-year-old skipper went nose-to-nose with Wendelstedt arguing the ejection.

On-field microphones picked up Wendelstedt saying "I don't care who said it. You're gone," as Boone denied saying the remark he was seemingly ejected for. A side angle from the Yankees' YES Network seemingly confirmed Boone's account.

Ausmus took over as acting manager for the Yanks as the two teams continued their series opener in the Bronx.

The 52-year-old Wendelstedt has umpired in Major League Baseball since 1998.