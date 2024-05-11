Aaron Sanchez made his first start with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons on Friday and struggled, surrendering six earned runs with no strikeouts in four innings of work.

Sanchez allowed five hits, one home run and three walks in Friday's 12-7 win against the Worcester Red Sox, the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

According to MLB.com's Keegan Matheson, Sanchez recorded one swing and miss in the 66 pitches he threw, averaging 90.2 mph with his fastball. The outing was Sanchez's first of the 2024 season.

The Blue Jays signed the 31-year-old right-hander to a minor league deal earlier this week.

Sanchez made his big league debut for the Blue Jays in 2014 and went on to pitch six seasons with the team before being traded to the Houston Astros in 2019.

The Barstow, Calif., native made the American League All-Star Team in 2016 and led the league in ERA at 3.00 over. In 146 outings with the Jays, 92 of them starts, Sanchez had a 32-33 record with a 3.96 ERA.

He also had big league stops with the San Francisco Giants, Washington Nationals and Minnesota Twins in addition to the Blue Jays and Astros. He has not pitched in MLB since Oct. 4, 2022.