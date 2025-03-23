Outfielders Alan Roden, Myles Straw and Nathan Lukes have all made the Opening Day roster, manager John Schneider told reporters Sunday morning via MLB.com's Keegan Matheson.

Addison Barger will open the season in Triple-A.

Roden, 25, tore the cover off the ball during spring training, entering Sunday's finale with a .423/.556/.731 OPS to go along with two home runs and six RBI in 19 games. The Creighton University product has yet to play a game at the Major League level.

Lukes, who has spent time with the big club in each of the previous two seasons, hit .206 across 16 spring games. Straw, acquired from the Cleveland Guardians in the off-season, hit .414 in 14 games.

All three players will provide outfield depth as centre fielder Daulton Varsho continues to recover from shoulder surgery and will begin the season on the injured list. Varsho got into games as a designated hitter this spring but did not play the field. Schneider said Saturday that Varsho will be in Toronto for Opening Day on Thursday to receive his Gold Glove but then head back to Florida to continue his recovery.

Right-hander Jose Berrios gets the ball Thursday afternoon for the Jays at Rogers Centre against the Baltimore Orioles.