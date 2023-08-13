BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox reliever Joely Rodríguez’s season could be over following another setback in the left-hander's injury-riddled season, manager Alex Cora said Sunday.

Currently on the 15-day injured list since July 31 with right hip inflammation, the 31-year-old Rodríguez felt something in the upper hip when he was throwing a bullpen session a few days ago.

“It’s tough because he was throwing the ball well,” Cora said. “The upper hip, the other side of it.”

Asked if it was possible that Rodríguez wouldn’t be back this season, Cora said: “Yeah, there’s a good chance.”

Signed to a $2 million, one-year contract during the offseason with a team option for 2024, Rodríguez has been on the injured list three times. He started the season on the IL with a strained right oblique and has pitched in just 11 games, posting a 6.55 ERA over 11 innings.

He also missed a little more than a month because of left shoulder inflammation before coming back in early July.

“Now, we just have to make sure we get him right,” Cora said.

