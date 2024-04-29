The Atlanta Braves are working on a combined no-hitter through seven innings against the Seattle Mariners Monday night.

Max Fried started the game for Atlanta and was removed after six hitless innings. Fried, who threw 100 pitches to complete the six frames, gave way to right-hander Pierce Johnson in the seventh inning with the Braves up 1-0, taking the lead earlier in the inning on a double from Ozzie Albies.

Ty France, Dylan Moore and Luis Urias will be due up for the Mainers in the eighth inning.

There has been one no-hitter during the 2024 season, thrown by Ronel Blanco of the Houston Astros against the Toronto Blue Jays.