SAN DIEGO (AP) — A wild scene unfolded Tuesday night when the Nationals and Padres benches cleared in the first inning after Washington catcher Keibert Ruiz jawed at San Diego's Jurickson Profar and put a hand on his shoulder just before his at-bat.

Manny Machado, who was on deck, then put a hand Ruiz’s shoulder as he got in between them, and players and coaches from both teams swarmed onto the field.

It didn’t appear that any punches were thrown. Plate umpire Brian Walsh warned both teams, and then Nationals lefty MacKenzie Gore hit Profar with a pitch but wasn’t ejected.

Padres manager Mike Shildt came onto the field and was ejected by third base umpire Adam Hamari.

Machado then drove the first pitch he saw from Gore, who made his big league debut with the Padres in 2022, for a two-run home run.

The Nationals apparently felt that Profar trolled them after hitting a walk-off, two-run single in the 10th inning in Monday night's 7-6 win. The Nationals intentionally walked MLB hits leader Luis Arraez to get to Profar, and then Hunter Harvey threw a knockdown pitch.

After rounding first base, Profar ran to the team celebration and then jogged along the third base side, clapping to the fans, passing the Nationals' dugout along the way.

