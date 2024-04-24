Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. didn't make any excuses for his critical and untimely error during Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

“What can I say? I just missed the ball. Period,” Guerrero Jr. told MLB.com's Keegan Matheson through a club interpreter.

With two outs in the fifth inning, Jays third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa fielded a routine ground ball before throwing over to Guerrero Jr. at first base. The ball went off of Guerrero Jr.'s glove, allowing the Royals to score their first run of the game and cut the Blue Jays' lead in half.

Bobby Witt Jr. proceeded to smack a two-run double down the line, giving the Royals a 3-2 lead they wouldn't relinquish.

“That’s a freak play,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro told the media. “Kiner-Falefa made a really good play getting to that ball, and then Vladdy dropped it. You’re not going to count on that often."

Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman was in line to pick up his first win of the season before the error. He finished with a line of 6.2 innings pitched, allowing seven hits and three unearned runs.

“There’s nothing more I can do about it now,” Gausman said. “It stinks, but I still want Vladdy as my first baseman. I’m very confident in his ability over there, that’s why it stinks. That’s the game, unfortunately. We’re playing really good baseball and it’s unfortunate that it ended up being as important as it was.”

Guerrero Jr.'s night at the plate wasn't any better as the 25-year-old went hitless in five at-bats, including striking out twice.

Guerrero Jr.'s 2024 season has looked similar to his 2023 campaign over the first month. The three-time All-Star is hitting just .217 with three home runs and nine RBIs over 24 games. He also owns an on-base percentage of .333 alongside a .681 OPS.

His last home run came on April 10 against the Seattle Mariners.

Last season, Guerrero Jr. hit .264 with 26 homers and 94 RBIs with an .345 on-base percentage and a .788 OPS over 156 games.

The Blue Jays sit third in the AL East with a 13-11 record and will play game three of their four game set in Kansas City on Wednesday.