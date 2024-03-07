Report: BoSox ink Bello to six-year, $55M extension
Brayan Bello - The Canadian Press
The Boston Red Sox have locked up a key rotation piece for the foreseeable future.
ESPN's Kiley McDaniel reports the team has signed righty Brayan Bello to a six-year, $55 million extension.
The deal comes with a seventh-year club option for $21 million.
A native of Samana, Dominican Republic, Bello is set to enter his third major league season. He made 28 starts in 2023, going 12-11 with an earned run average of 4.24 and a 1.388 WHIP over 157.0 innings pitched. Bello struck out 132 batters and walked 45.
In parts of two big-league seasons, Bello is 14-19 with a 4.37 ERA and 1.456 WHIP over 214.1 innings of work.