BOSTON (AP) — Brayan Bello fanned a career-high 11 batters – getting each of his first 10 outs by strikeout – and Wilyer Abreu and Dominic Smith homered on back-to-back pitches in an eight-run second inning Tuesday night to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Oakland Athletics 12-9.

On the day he was scratched from the All-Star Game with a sore shoulder, Rafael Devers had two hits and a walk, driving in three runs and scoring twice as the Red Sox won for the seventh time in eight games and improved to a season-high 10 games over .500.

“We talk about being greedy,” manager Alex Cora said. “A few weeks ago we saw a window, but I think the window is getting bigger. It’s actually a door. And we can actually accomplish this. So we’re going to keep playing good baseball and let’s see where it takes us.”

Bello (9-5) is only the third major league pitcher since 1961 to record his first 10 outs by strikeout.

Even as he struggled in the first inning, when the A’s took a 2-0 lead on three hits and a wild pitch, Bello got all three outs on K’s. He struck out three more (while allowing two baserunners) in the second, and then struck out the side in a 1-2-3 third inning.

Bello fanned Lawrence Butler for the first out in the fourth, and then with runners on first and second he finally induced a groundout, by Max Schuemann.

“I feel really good about that,” Bello said. “I work really hard to get those results.”

By that time, the Red Sox led 11-2. Bello was charged with three more runs in the sixth, when he gave up a pair of singles and Butler’s 457-foot homer. In all, the Red Sox right-hander allowed five runs on nine hits and two walks.

Oakland scored another run in the seventh and made it 12-9 with two outs in the ninth when Zack Gelof hit a three-run homer — his third hit of the game — off of Trey Wingcenter. Wingcenter, who was making his major league debut, got Butler on a popup in the infield to end it.

Joey Estes (3-4) gave up hits to the first four batters in the first, with Boston taking a 3-2 lead on Devers’ two-run single. But it was the second inning when the Red Sox chased Estes and broke things open with eight runs on seven hits, a walk and a hit batter.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it’s the first time since 2011 that every member of a major league lineup had at least one hit and one run in the first two innings. The Red Sox last did it in 2003.

“Little by little, we've been opening the door and having better results as a team,” said Abreu, who snapped an 0-for-16 slump with his homer and matched his career high with four RBIs. “It's been day-by-day, and it's nice to see.”

Estes, who hadn’t allowed more than two runs in any of his last three starts, was charged with eight runs on seven hits and one walk in 1 2/3 innings — the shortest start of his career.

Cora earned his 490th victory as Red Sox manager, surpassing Bill Carrigan for fourth-most in club history. It was Cora’s 900th game – more than 100 fewer than Carrigan (1,003).

UP AND DOWN

The Red Sox recalled utilityman Jamie Westbrook from Triple-A Worcester and selected right-hander Trey Wingenter to the roster. Utilityman Enmanuel Valdez was optioned to Worcester and righty Naoyuki Uwasawa was designated for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

A’s: LHP Hogan Harris, whose wife is expecting their first child, was placed on the paternity list and RHP Michel Otañez was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to take his spot on the roster.

Red Sox: Cora said Devers had a nagging shoulder injury that will benefit from rest over the four-day All-Star break.

UP NEXT

Game 2 of the three-game series will feature right-hander Nick Pivetta (4-5) against JP Sears (5-7).

