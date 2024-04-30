MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers called up Canadian prospect Tyler Black before their game Tuesday night against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays.

The 23-year-old Black, from Toronto, was selected by Milwaukee in the first round — 33rd overall — in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft

The left-handed-hitting infielder is batting .303 with five homers, 18 runs batted in and three steals at Triple-A Nashville.

Black has hit .281 with 28 homers, 134 RBIs and 76 steals in 238 games over four minor-league seasons.

He is the top-ranked Canadian in MLB's project pipeline, ranked fourth in the Brewers' organization and 42nd overall.

Black is the son of sports broadcaster Rod Black.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2024.