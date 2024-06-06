ST. LOUIS (AP) — Michael Toglia and Charlie Blackmon each drove in a run on Thursday night and the Colorado Rockies snapped a five-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the first of a four-game series.

Cal Quantrill (5-4) did not give up a run despite walking four and allowing three hits in five innings. Tyler Kinley allowed a single but struck out Nolan Gorman to end the game and pick up his third save this season.

Sonny Gray (7-4) lasted 4 2/3 innings for the Cardinals, who stranded 10 runners and have dropped five of their past seven games after going on a 12-3 run. He allowed just two hits but he walked four and threw two wild pitches. He recorded five strikeouts in throwing 89 pitches.

The Rockies, who had just four hits, went up 1-0 in the third after an inning ending double play call was overturned. Jake Cave, who walked with one out and went to third on a single by Toglia, scored when Blackmon beat the throw to first base.

The Rockies got to Gray in the fifth inning when he allowed a hit and walked three while throwing two wild pitches. Brenton Doyle led off with a single and stole second and third. Cave singled and stole second. Doyle scored on a ground out to first by Toglia with Cave taking third. He came home on a wild pitch by Gray, making it 3-0.

Right fielder Toglia robbed Matt Carpenter of a home run in the fifth when he jumped and caught the ball over the fence.

St. Louis touched reliever Matt Carasiti for two runs in the sixth. Gorman scored on a throwing error by shortstop Ezequiel Tovar. Michael Siani’s two-out RBI single chased Carasiti.

TRANSACTIONS

Rockies: Recalled INF/OF Greg Jones and INF/OF Toglia from Triple-A Albuquerque.

TRAINERS ROOM

Rockies: INF/OF Kris Bryant (left rib contusion) has been placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to June 3. He bumped into a wall making a catch Sunday at Dodger Stadium and then missed the three-game series against the Reds. … OF Sean Bouchard (right ankle sprain) has been placed on the 10-day injured list. He left Wednesday’s game in the eighth inning against Cincinnati after landing wrong in a play at first base.

Cardinals: C Willson Contreras (fractured left forearm) has a CT scan scheduled for Friday. He will be allowed to begin hitting if it shows progress in healing. … LHP Steven Matz (lower back strain) was scheduled to pitch two innings and throw 45 pitches Thursday for Triple-A Memphis. He last pitched for the Cardinals on April 30.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Austin Gomber (1-3, 3.06) lost his last start, allowing three runs on five hits in a season-low three innings against the Dodgers.

Cardinals: RHP Lance Lynn (2-3, 3.23) allowed four unearned runs in four innings in his last start at Philadelphia.

