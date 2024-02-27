MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago Cubs cleared a spot on their 40-man roster for Cody Bellinger when they traded left-hander Bailey Horn to the White Sox on Tuesday.

Bellinger agreed to an $80 million, three-year contract with Chicago last weekend, according to a person familiar with the deal who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical.

Bellinger, who turns 29 in July, hit a career-best .307 with 26 homers, 97 RBIs and 20 steals in 130 games with the Cubs last season.

The Cubs sent Horn to the White Sox for minor league right-hander Matt Thompson.

The 26-year-old Horn, a fifth-round pick by the White Sox in the 2020 amateur draft, went 7-3 with a 4.21 ERA in 45 appearances over two minor league stops last year. He finished the season with Triple-A Iowa.

To make room for Horn on their 40-man roster, the White Sox placed right-hander Jesse Scholtens on the 60-day injured list with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

Thompson, a second-round selection in the 2019 amateur draft, played for Double-A Birmingham last year. The Houston native went 6-15 with a 4.85 ERA in 27 starts.

