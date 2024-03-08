Major League Baseball's Office of the Commissioner announced an 80-game suspension for Cincinnati Reds' top prospect Noelvi Marte on Friday.

The 22-year-old infielder tested positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance.

A native of Cotui, Dominican Republic, Marte is the No. 21 prospect on MLB Pipeline's 2024 rankings.

He appeared in 35 games in 2023, batting .316 with 36 hits, three home runs, 15 runs batted in and an .822 OPS.