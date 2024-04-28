BALTIMORE (AP) — Closer Craig Kimbrel blew his second save in as many opportunities and departed with a possible injury on Sunday as the Oakland Athletics rallied to a 7-6, series-deciding victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Two nights after he threw only eight of 24 pitches for strikes, Kimbrel (3-1) threw six straight balls to open his outing, the fifth of which prompted the first visit from Orioles manager Brandon Hyde and team medical staff.

He stayed in to complete the at-bat against Kyle McCann, who drove Kimbrel’s 3-2 offering into the seats next to the out-of-town scoreboard in right center.

Kimbrel then exited after a second visit including medical staff and Dillon Tate completed the inning.

Seth Brown hit his second homer and Brent Rooker singled in two runs off O’s starter Albert Suarez in Oakland’s highest-scoring showing during a 10-game road trip.

Tyler Nevin connected off Danny Coulombe in the seventh to close Oakland’s deficit to one run, before McCann's shot helped the A's close their trip with four wins.

Kyle Muller, Austin Adams and T.J. MacFarland (1-0) combined for four innings of relief before Lucas Erceg threw a scoreless ninth for his first career save.

Ryan Mountcastle and Adley Rutschman each connected for their fourth home runs for the Orioles. Ramon Urias also homered to bring Baltimore’s league-leading team total to 44 on the season and seven during the three-game set.

All six Orioles runs came off A’s starter Paul Blackburn, who worked only four innings in his shortest outing of the season.

UP NEXT

Athletics: Begin a 10-game home stand against Pittsburgh on Monday when RHP Joe Boyle (1-4, 7.06 ERA) tries to go deeper than his last outing, a three-inning loss at the Yankees.

Orioles: Begin a four-game series against the Yankees on Monday with RHP Grayson Rodriguez (3-1, 4.45) trying to rebound from his roughest outing of 2024, a seven-run, 4 1/3-inning loss at the Angels.

