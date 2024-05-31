TORONTO, Ontario — Davis Schneider hit a two-run homer in the 14th inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 5-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at Rogers Centre.

With Cavan Biggio aboard as the automatic runner, right-hander Kyle Nicolas got Ernie Clement and Kevin Kiermaier on groundouts.

That set the stage for Schneider, who turned on a first-pitch fastball for his seventh homer of the season.

Reliever Genesis Cabrera (2-1) retired all five batters he faced to help Toronto (27-29) extend its winning streak to four games.

Andrew McCutchen and Nick Gonzales had two hits apiece for Pittsburgh (26-31).

After a scoreless 10th inning, both teams tallied in the 11th and again in the 12th.

Pittsburgh's Ji Hwan Bae made it 2-1 on a sacrifice fly after George Springer made a highlight-reel diving catch on a Bryan Reynolds drive. Springer then delivered a two-out single in the bottom of the 11th that scored Danny Jansen.

In the 12th, Connor Joe gave Pittsburgh a 3-2 advantage on a sacrifice fly. But Cavan Biggio pulled Toronto even when he scored on a Kevin Kiermaier sacrifice fly.

The Blue Jays loaded the bases in the 13th but Carmen Mlodzinski caught Biggio looking to end an eight-pitch at-bat.

Toronto starter Jose Berrios allowed six hits and one earned run over seven innings. He struck out five and lowered his earned-run average to 2.78.

Pirates left-hander Bailey Falter handcuffed the Blue Jays over six shutout frames, allowing just a single to Ernie Clement in the third inning and a single to Kiermaier in the sixth.

The Pirates had back-to-back hits off Berrios in the fifth and got on the board when McCutcheon lashed a single that brought home Gonzales.

Falter retired nine straight batters before Kiermaier reached. The speedy outfielder stole second and Jansen walked but Vladimir Guerrero Jr. struck out to leave them stranded.

Toronto was gifted a run in the seventh inning when Bae lost a Daniel Vogelbach drive in the evening sky. The ball bounced off the base of the wall in centre field and Springer — who was running on contact with two out — scored from first base.

Chad Green pitched the eighth inning for Toronto. The Blue Jays threatened in the bottom half with two runners on but Joe made a nice sliding catch on a Bo Bichette flare to keep the game tied.

In the ninth, Yimi Garcia walked Oneil Cruz but he was later thrown out by Jansen after leaning too far off the bag. Guerrero one-hopped the throw and applied the tag to the helmet.

Cruz was originally called safe but the call was overturned after the Blue Jays challenged the decision.

Toronto entered play in last place in the American League East, one game behind the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox.

Announced attendance was 33,356 and the game took three hours 46 minutes to play.

MANOAH OUT

Toronto starter Alek Manoah was placed on the 15-day injured list earlier in the day due to a right elbow sprain.

The move was retroactive to Thursday. The Blue Jays also acquired reliever Ryan Burr from the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations and designated right-hander Joel Kuhnel for assignment.

NEW DUDS

The Blue Jays wore their new City Connect uniforms for the first time after introducing them the night before.

The 'Night Mode' jerseys feature a dark base colour and the city name and skyline across the front. They'll be worn at 15 night home games this season.

JOEY BATS

Former Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista participated in batting practice and caught some fly balls before the game.

Bautista, who was drafted by the Pirates with the 599th overall pick in 2000, made some promotional appearances throughout the day as part of the City Connect uniform release.

COMING UP

Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (2-4, 3.25 ERA) was scheduled to start for the Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon against right-hander Mitch Keller (6-3, 3.59).

The three-game series wraps on Sunday with a matinee.

