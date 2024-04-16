DETROIT (AP) — Gio Urshela had an RBI single and Matt Vierling scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning to put Detroit ahead, and the Tigers' pitchers continued their solid play to beat the Texas Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday.

Andrew Chafin (1-0) worked 1 1/3 hitless innings with three strikeouts. Jason Foley retired pinch-hitter Adolis Garcia with two on in the ninth for his fifth save of the season.

Casey Mize, making his first home start since April 9, 2022, went six innings, allowing two runs and five hits. Mize missed most of the 2022 season and all of the 2023 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery and a back operation.

Jose Urena (0-2) took the loss for the Rangers.

The Tigers improved to 3-3 on the club’s current 10-game homestand. Since opening the season 5-0, Detroit has gone 5-7.

The Rangers, who beat Detroit 1-0 in the series opener on Monday, haven’t won back-to-back games since a three-game win streak April 3-5.

The Tigers got on the board first in the third inning when Riley Greene scored on an error by right fielder Evan Carter. He allowed a Zach McKinstry single to skip through his legs. The run ended a 12-inning scoreless streak by Rangers pitching.

In the fifth, Mize allowed four hits, including RBI singles by Ezequiel Duran and Marcus Semien, giving the Rangers a 2-1 lead.

An RBI double by designated hitter Kerry Carpenter off Rangers starter Jon Gray made it 2-2 in the sixth inning.

UP NEXT

Rangers RHP Dane Dunning (2-1, 4.50 ERA) makes his fourth start this season in the third game of the four-game series on Wednesday. LHP Tarik Skubal (2-0, 2.08) makes his fourth start of the season and third at home. He hasn’t allowed a run in two of his three previous starts.

___

