The Houston Astros have signed closer Josh Hader to an five-year, $95 million deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Hader has been one of baseball’s best relievers over the past several seasons and he showed no letup in 2023.

The 29-year-old put up a miniscule 1.28 ERA with 85 punchouts in 56.1 innings and saved 33 games for the San Diego Padres. It was a big improvement from his first season in San Diego when he recorded a 7.31 ERA after the Padres acquired him from the Milwaukee Brewers just before the 2022 trade deadline.

The Millersville, Md., native took over as Brewers closer in 2018 and held the role for five seasons until they traded him five years later. Hader's 125 saves rank second on the Brewers all-time list behind Dan Plesac at 133.

The 29-year-old Hader is a five-time National League All-Star and a three-time winner of the Trevor Hoffman Reliever of the Year award, given annually to the best relief pitcher in the NL.