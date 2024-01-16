The Houston Astros' bullpen won't feature Kendall Graveman in 2024.

The team announced Tuesday that the veteran reliever underwent shoulder surgery and is set to miss the entirety of next season.

Graveman, 33, is in his second stint with the team, having been reacquired by the Astros ahead of last summer's trade deadline from the Chicago White Sox. Graveman appeared in 23 games for the team during the 2021 season.

The Alexander City, AL native appeared in 23 games for the team last season, going 2-2 with a 2.42 earned run average and WHIP of 1.522 over 22.1 innings pitched. He did not appear in the playoffs, dealing with the shoulder injury.

For his career, Graveman is 37-43 with a 3.95 ERA and 1.334 WHIP over 652.0 IP in 280 appearances over nine seasons with the Astros, White Sox, Seattle Mariners, Oakland Athletics and Toronto Blue Jays.