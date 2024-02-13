Jenny Cavnar was named the play-by-play voice for the Oakland Athletics by NBC Sports California on Tuesday.

Cavnar, 41, will become the first female primary play-by-play announcer in the history of Major League Baseball.

“Jenny is a very talented announcer with significant experience covering baseball,” NBC Sports California general manager Matt Murphy said. “She’s been a groundbreaking professional who’s earned the admiration of fans and her peers throughout her career. We’re very excited for her to join our excellent team and lead our A’s coverage starting this season.”

A 20-year industry veteran, Cavnar had most recently spent time on Colorado Rockies regional broadcasts as the pre- and post-game host, as well as the backup play-by-play announcer. She also calls NCAA men's and women's basketball for FS1 and SiriusXM.

“It is a dream come true to join the broadcast team for the Oakland A’s and their rich baseball history,” Cavnar said in a statement. “Growing up the daughter of a baseball coach, I have loved the game from a young age, along with the stories, history and relationships the game provides. I’m excited to start my 18th season as a major league broadcaster with my good friend, Dallas Braden, and share our experiences with the loyal fans of the Athletics as we go on this ride together.”

In 2021, Cavnar became the first woman to win the Colorado Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association (NSMA).

Cavnar succeeds Glen Kuiper, who was fired by the team last May for using a racial slur during a live broadcast.