The Baltimore Orioles pummelled Blue Jays pitchers Tuesday for the second straight day en route to a 10-1 loss, their second lopsided victory over Toronto in as many days.

Jays manager John Schneider said his pitchers have to do a better job against an Orioles lineup that is tied with the New York Yankees for the most runs scored (304) in the American League.

"You have to execute your pitches," said Schneider. "If you're throwing s*** in the middle of the zone hoping for a good result, it's probably not going to happen against Ryan Mountcastle or against me if I'm hitting there. So, you have to execute."

With Alek Manoah sidelined, Toronto went with a bullpen day for the second game of their four-game set against the Orioles, starting right-hander Trevor Richards, who turned in two solid innings.

But the wheels fell off in the third inning when Genesis Cabrera and Bowden Francis combined to allow four runs in the third and another three in the fifth, with Ryan Mountcastle clubbing two home runs and driving in five. It was 8-0 Orioles by the time the Jays managed their first and only run – a solo shot from George Springer – before Connor Norby added a two-run home run, picking up his first career hit.

“The beauty of baseball is tomorrow. I’ve said that a lot, I feel like, this year,” Schneider said via MLB.com. “It’s one day and you move on, but yeah, you have to get some momentum going no matter who you’re playing, whether it’s a team in the division, not in the division, whatever their record is.”

On the flip side, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde couldn’t have been happier with how his team played.

"Just a fantastic performance," the O’s skipper said. "[A] total complete game from us."

Baltimore has now outscored Toronto 17-3 over the first two games of the series, combining for seven home runs compared to just one from the Jays.

"They're deep and they've got a lot of young talent," starter Kevin Gausman said after Monday’s loss. "They're obviously playing with their hair on fire right now. They're very confident. You've got to kind of tip your cap."

"They're a good team," Schneider said Monday night. "Everyone in the league knows that. But you have to find a way to score because they're pretty good at putting up runs."

Jose Berrios starts for the Jays Wednesday against righty Albert Suarez. The two teams will wrap up their four-game set Thursday afternoon before the Jays head to Oakland to take on the Athletics.