BALTIMORE (AP) — Jordan Westburg flicked a game-ending single inside the right field line in the 11th inning for his fourth hit of the day, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 on Saturday.

Gunnar Henderson tied the major league lead with his 12th homer of the season for the AL East-leading Orioles, and Anthony Santander went deep in the eighth to tie the game at 4-all.

Craig Kimbrel (4-1) worked a scoreless 11th after a rough stretch in which the veteran closer failed to convert four of five save opportunities. He also pitched a scoreless seventh in Friday night's 4-2 win. Baltimore (26-12) has won seven of eight and has the second-best record in the majors behind Philadelphia.

Westburg hit an RBI double in the second and singled in the fourth and ninth before his well-placed walk-off hit against Bryce Jarvis (0-2), which scored automatic runner Colton Cowser.

Ketel Marte extended his hitting streak to 12 games and homered for the second consecutive day for the Diamondbacks, who haven’t won at Camden Yards since June 17, 2007.

Ryan Mountcastle had a pair of doubles and a triple for Baltimore.

The Orioles loaded the bases with one out in the 10th, but Jarvis induced a double-play grounder from Cowser.

Baltimore left-hander John Means made his second start after missing the first month of the season with a forearm injury. After throwing seven scoreless innings at Cincinnati last week, Means was not as effective, allowing four runs and six hits over 4 2/3 innings.

The Orioles took a 1-0 lead on a sharp, two-out double by Westburg off Ryan Nelson in the second.

Nelson allowed three runs and 10 hits with three strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings.

Marte gave the Diamondbacks a 2-1 lead with a two-run homer over the 13-foot tall left-field fence in the third. He leads the team with nine longballs.

Henderson went deep to right-center in the sixth to match Houston's Kyle Tucker and Atlanta's Marcell Ozuna for the big league lead.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: RHP Tyler Wells (right elbow inflammation) has not resumed throwing. ... “He’s still kind of shut down,” manager Brandon Hyde said.

UP NEXT

The Orioles will send RHP Dean Kremer (3-2, 3.57 ERA) to the mound Sunday against RHP Zac Gallen (4-2, 2.84) as they seek a three-game sweep.

