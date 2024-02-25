TAMPA, Fla. — Juan Soto belted a three-run homer to power the New York Yankees past the Toronto Blue Jays 12-6 in spring-training action Sunday afternoon.

New York scored two runs in the third, three in the fourth and three more in the sixth to take a commanding 10-1 advantage.

But Toronto countered with five runs in the seventh inning. Alan Roden's three-run double was the big blow for the Blue Jays.

However, New York rounded out the scoring with its two final runs in the eighth.

Alejandro Kirk also homered for Toronto.

Right-hander Bowden Francis took the loss. He allowed four hits, two runs (both earned) and fanned two over two innings.

Toronto hosts the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday in Dunedin, Fla.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2024.