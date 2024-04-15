CHICAGO (AP) — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez had an MRI on Monday that showed a mild groin strain.

It was a promising development for Kansas City after Perez left Sunday's 2-1 loss to the New York Mets following a fourth-inning collision at home plate with Starling Marte.

“It was the best result we could have hoped for,” manager Matt Quatraro said before the opener of a three-game series at the Chicago White Sox. “Just a mild groin strain, nothing to do with his hip or any other body parts. So we were as happy as we could be with that.”

The 33-year-old Perez was out of the starting lineup on Monday night. Freddy Fermin started at catcher against the White Sox.

“He did want to play today, but we're going to use discretion there and give him a full day of treatment,” Quatraro said.

Perez is batting .339 with four homers and 15 RBIs in 16 games this season. He hit his 250th career homer on Saturday.

___

