DUNEDIN, Fla. — Keston Hiura blasted a grand slam to lead the Detroit Tigers to a 9-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in spring training action Friday.

Hiura's homer off Toronto pitcher Mason Fluharty (0-1) anchored a seven-run sixth inning for Detroit (13-8). It came after the Jays scored four runs in the sixth to take a 6-2 lead.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a single and homer in three plate appearances for Toronto (10-10) and drove in four runs. George Springer also had a home run for the Jays.

Mason Englert (1-0) took the victory for the Tigers despite allowing five hits, four runs (all earned) and two homers over two innings. Englert recorded three strikeouts while walking one.

Toronto visits the New York Yankees on Saturday.

