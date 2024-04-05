Kevin Kiermaier was scratched from the Toronto Blue Jays' lineup with lower back tightness, the team announced ahead of their Friday matinee against the New York Yankees.

Cavan Biggio replaced Kiermaier in the lineup, batting sixth and playing second base. Davis Schneider moved to left field, and Daulton Varsho replaced Kiermaier in centre.

Kiermaier has made six starts in his second season in Toronto, going 1-for-18 at the dish with a stolen base and two walks.

The team did not indicate whether this injury would necessitate the 34-year-old missing any more time.

Toronto opens a three-game series against the Yankees in New York on Friday before returning north of the border for their home opener on Monday.