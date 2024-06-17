PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered twice, Trea Turner had two hits in his return to the lineup and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres 9-2 on Monday night.

Alec Bohm added a three-run homer and two singles, and Rafael Marchán had four hits and an RBI for Philadelphia, which pounded out 18 hits — seven for extra bases. The NL East leaders were playing at home for the first time since June 5 after an eight-game, three-city, intercontinental road trip that included two games in London against the Mets.

“It felt like we were on the road for a month,” Schwarber said. “It's nice to be able to get back home. It's a good start to the homestand.”

Donovan Solano had an RBI double for the Padres, who have lost four straight overall and eight in a row on the road.

“No concern about this club at all,” manager Mike Shildt said. “This too shall pass.”

Turner missed 38 games with a strained left hamstring after getting injured scoring from second base on a passed ball May 3. The four-time All-Star looked comfortable in the field and running the bases.

“I feel really good,” he said before the game.

Schwarber always feels good in June. His two homers gave him 60 in 613 career at-bats during the month, and he ranks first in major league history with a homer every 10.27 at-bats in June.

“I wish I had an answer,” he said. “Baseball is such a crazy game.”

Schwarber’s 441-foot, two-run drive to center field in the third inning off Randy Vásquez (1-4) gave the Phillies a 2-0 lead. The slugger went deep again in the sixth off Adrian Morejon, a three-run shot that put Philadelphia ahead 8-1.

“He does not have to hit a homer in every game I manage,” Shildt said. “It's just ‘Uncle.’”

That was plenty of cushion for Cristopher Sánchez (4-3), who allowed one earned run in seven innings. Sánchez struck out five, walked one and permitted six hits.

“I love pitching at home,” Sánchez said through an interpreter.

Bohm began play ranked second in the NL in RBIs and upped his total to 60 with a three-run drive just over the wall in left in the fifth.

Turner received a loud, 21-second standing ovation from the sellout crowd of 43,134 prior to his first at-bat. He popped out in the first and grounded out in the third before singles in the fifth and sixth. He also made several good defensive plays at shortstop.

In addition to getting Turner back, the Phillies were elated to return home after a grueling road trip in which they went 3-5 against the Mets in London and at Boston and Baltimore. They improved to 28-10 at Citizens Bank Park.

“We knew that London was going to be a little bit of a grind,” Turner said before the game. “We probably felt it a little bit the next two series, and we played two good teams. To get back home, reset and hopefully get on a good schedule again and play the way we played earlier in the year is going to be big.”

Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and Brandon Marsh also had two hits apiece for the Phillies. Castellanos hit a pair of doubles, and Harper and Marsh each had one.

Vásquez gave up six runs and 12 hits in 4 1/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres RHP Yu Darvish threw a bullpen in preparation for a rehab start at Class A Fort Wayne on Wednesday. Darvish (groin) has not pitched since May 29.

UP NEXT

Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (8-3, 3.48 ERA) opposes RHP Michael King (5-4, 3.58) in the middle game of the series Tuesday night.

___

