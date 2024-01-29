The Los Angeles Angels added some outfield depth on Monday with the signing of Aaron Hicks, the Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher reports.

Hicks, 34, spent last season between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles.

He appeared in a combined 93 games in 2023, batting .253 with eight home runs, 36 runs batted in and an OPS of .735.

Hicks was designated for assignment by the Yankees in May before catching on with the Orioles later in the month. The Yankees are on the hook to pay Hicks through 2025.

A native of San Pedro, CA, Hicks heads into a 12th big-league season. Prior to joining the Yankees in 2016, Hicks spent the first three seasons of his career with the Minnesota Twins.

For his career, Hicks is a .233 hitter with 108 HR, 387 RBI and an OPS of .719