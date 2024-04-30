Los Angeles Angels' centre fielder Mike Trout needs surgery to correct a torn meniscus in his left knee, per general manager Perry Minasian, and is set to miss an extended period of time.

According to Minasian, it is not expected to be season-ending.

Trout, a three-time AL MVP, enters action on Tuesday with a .220 batting average, .867 on base plus slugging and a league-leading 10 home runs.

The 32-year-old will miss significant time with an injury once again - he has missed at least 40 games in every season since 2019, including 80 games missed last season due to a fractured hamate bone in his hand.

An 11-time All-Star, Trout has a .299 batting average in his 1,518 career MLB games, with 378 HR and 954 runs batted in.

The Angels enter play on Apr. 30 at 11-18, ahead of only the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox in the American League, in their first season without superstar Shohei Ohtani.