Manuel Margot's Los Angeles Dodgers career is over before it even started.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman reports the team has traded the 29-year-old centrefielder to the Minnesota Twins.

Margot had been pulled from the Dodgers' Cactus League game on Monday afternoon.

Margot had been acquired by the Dodgers in December from the Tampa Bay Rays as part of a deal that also saw pitcher Tyler Glasnow head west.

A native of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, Margot is set to enter his ninth big league season. He appeared in 99 games for the Rays last year, batting .264 with 89 hits, four home runs, 38 runs batted in and an OPS of .686.

Margot, who spent the first four seasons of his career with the San Diego Padres before playing the last four in Tampa, is set to earn $10 million in 2024. He has a $12 million team option for 2025 with a $2 million buyout that would be paid by the Rays as part of the December trade.