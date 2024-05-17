ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Waldron struck out a career-high 10 and the San Diego Padres bounced back after being swept in their last series with a 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves on Friday night.

Waldron (2-5) gave up one run, five hits and walked two in 5 2/3 innings.

Jurickson Profar was 2 for 5 with an RBI and a run scored and Jake Cronenworth was 3 for 5 with an RBI for the Padres, who totaled 13 hits (all singles).

Max Fried (3-2), who was coming off a six-inning, no-hit performance against the Mets, was touched for nine hits and three runs in 4 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out two in 88 pitches.

Jeremiah Estrada recorded his first save of the season with a perfect, three-strikeout ninth after the Padres used closer Robert Suarez in the eighth against the heart of the Braves order. The Braves struck out a season-high 18 times.

The Braves threatened in the eighth after a Chadwick Tromp double put runners at second and third with two outs. Suarez struck out Michael Harris II to end the threat.

Matt Olson went 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Braves.

The Padres took the lead for good with a three-run third inning after a flurry of singles. Luis Arraez led off with a single to left, and scored two batters later on a single by Profar. Cronenworth followed with another RBI single, and Manny Machado knocked the third run of the game when the Braves failed to turn a double play grounder thanks to a poor throw by Ozzie Albies. Machado, who went 0 for 4 and is batting .217, was dropped to fifth in the order.

The Braves pushed a run across early in the first inning on an unusual play. With Ronald Acuña Jr. on third and Albies on second, Olson lifted a ball to short left field. Acuña scored easily, but Albies hesitated before breaking for third and was thrown out by Profar.

UP NEXT

Braves RHP Bryce Elder (1-1, 4.79) will face Padres RHP Yu Darvish (3-1, 2.43) in the second game of the four-game series. Darvish has not allowed a run in his last three starts covering 17 innings and the Padres are 5-0 in his last five starts.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB