The Miami Marlins have signed Trey Mancini to a minor-league deal, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reports.

The contract comes with an invite to spring training.

Mancini, 31, spent last season with the Chicago Cubs. In 79 games, Mancini batted .234 with four home runs, 28 runs batted in and an OPS of .635. He was designated for assignment on Aug. 1.

A native of Winter Haven, FL, Mancini spent the first five-plus seasons of his career with the Baltimore Orioles. He missed the entirety of the 2020 after being diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer. He returned to team in 2021 and went on to win the Comeback Player of the Year Award.

In 2022, Mancini was traded at the deadline to the Houston Astros with whom he would go on to win the World Series.

In 831 games over seven seasons, Mancini has batted .263 with 801 hits, 129 HR, 400 RBI and a .775 OPS.

The Marlins' first spring training game is scheduled for Feb. 24 against the St. Louis Cardinals.