Tim Anderson is taking his talents to South Beach.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers reports the 30-year-old shortstop has signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Miami Marlins.

Anderson had spent the entirety of his eight-year career with the Chicago White Sox.

He appeared in 123 games in 2023, batting .245 with 121 hits, a home run, 25 runs batted in and a .582 OPS.

A two-time All-Star, Anderson is a career .282 hitter with 98 HR, 338 RBI and an OPS of .735.