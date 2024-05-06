KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Michael Massey homered and Maikel Garcia singled in two runs in a three-run seventh inning as the Kansas City Royals rallied past the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 on Monday night.

The start was moved up a half-hour to 6:10 p.m. CDT to beat predicted thunderstorms, which didn't arrive before the last out.

After the Royals did next to nothing against Milwaukee starter Bryse Wilson, who allowed one hit and struck out six in six scoreless innings, they broke through in the seventh against the Brewers' bullpen.

“These guys just don’t quit,” Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro said. “I wish I could put my finger on it and say, ‘Let’s do that in the first.’ But for whatever reason, the game gets later and they come through.”

Massey greeted Jared Koenig (2-1) with a 412-foot homer through a crosswind to right-center.

“It found the barrel and got the inside part of the ball and felt good,” Massey said. “Before the game. I didn’t think I was gonna be able to get one out to right. So it feels good.”

Quatraro said the conditions made Massey's drive more impressive.

“Usually a crosswind doesn’t help,” Quatraro said. “He cut through that. We know this park plays big.”

Koenig was lifted with one out after a walk and a hit batsman, and Garcia hit a bases-loaded single up the middle against Elvis Peguero.

“It’s another good start for (Wilson),” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. “Gary (Sánchez) did a great job handling him.

"(Garcia's single) was hit where we weren’t and scored a couple runs.”

Cole Ragans allowed two runs on two hits in six innings for the Royals, striking out eight and keeping Kansas City's offense within striking distance.

“Relentless,” he said. “They keep going until somebody makes a mistake and then they make you pay. It’s fun to watch.”

Nick Anderson (2-1) pitched a scoreless seventh. Tyler Duffey and Will Smith got through the eighth — helped by catcher Salvador Perez, who threw out Jackson Chourio trying to steal third — and Chris Stratton worked the ninth for his second save.

Sánchez hit a two-run homer in the fourth for the Brewers, taking advantage of a strong southerly wind. He got a 2-1 fastball up into the air and it landed 427 feet away in the seats in left-center.

“I made a mistake and (Sánchez) made me pay for it,” Ragans said. “I got it down and in when I wanted it more middle up. You saw what he did with it.”

Wilson walked the first two Royals in the sixth. But he induced Vinnie Pasquantino to hit into a 4-6-3 double play and then struck out Perez to get out of the jam.

TRANSACTIONS

Brewers: Selected the contract of RHP Kevin Herget from Triple-A Nashville. RHP Janson Junk was optioned to Nashville ... RHP Jakob Junis was transferred to the 60-day injured list. ... RHP Freddy Peralta dropped his appeal and began his five-game suspension for hitting Tampa Bay's Jose Siri with a pitch Tuesday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: RHP Alec Marsh felt good after a rehab start with Triple-A Omaha Sunday. He is on schedule to return to the starting rotation Friday at the Los Angeles Angels.

UP NEXT

The three-game series continues Tuesday with Milwaukee RHP Colin Rea (3-0, 2.67 ERA) facing Kansas City RHP Seth Lugo (5-1, 1.60).

