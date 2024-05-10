ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Dairon Blanco had three hits, including a two-run homer in the third inning, Michael Wacha picked up his first win in over a month and the Kansas City Royals rolled to a 10-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night.

Vinnie Pasquantino also had a two-run homer in the third and drove in three runs for the Royals, who have won three of four. Pasquantino has nine RBIs in his last five games.

Maikel Garcia added three hits, including a two-run double in the sixth.

The Angels had five hits and are 4-12 at The Big A, the worst home start in franchise history.

Wacha (2-4) allowed only two hits in six innings before running into trouble in the seventh. The Angels loaded the bases as their first three hitters got aboard when Luis Guillorme and Cole Tucker drew bases-loaded walks to chase the right-hander.

The Angels had runners at first and second with one out, but reliever Daniel Lynch IV made a great grab of Kevin Pillar’s grounder to start a double play and end the inning.

Wacha gave up three runs (two earned) on three hits and struck out six in six-plus innings after he went 0-4 in his previous five starts.

Angels starter Reid Detmers (3-4) retired the first six Royals before running into trouble in the third. Hunter Renfroe drew a leadoff walk and Blanco followed by driving Detmers' slider into the left-field bullpens. Later in the inning, Pasquantino's two-run shot to right went 442 feet.

Detmers allowed six runs and seven hits and struck out five in five innings. The left-hander has allowed at least four runs in four straight starts after giving up four runs (three earned) through his first four starts.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: Infielders Brandon Drury (left hamstring strain) and Luis Rengifo (viral infection) were placed on the 10-day injured list. The moves and Los Angeles' lineup were not announced until 8 minutes before first pitch.

UP NEXT

Kansas City RHP Alec Marsh (3-0, 2.70 ERA), who had a right elbow contusion, is expected to come off the 15-day injured list Friday. RHP Griffin Canning (1-4, 6.69 ERA) gets the call for Los Angeles.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb