Tyler Black's first stint in Major League Baseball is at its end.

The Milwaukee Brewers optioned the Toronto native back to the Triple-A Nashville Sounds with the reinstatement of outfielder Christian Yelich.

Black, the 33rd overall pick of the 2021 MLB Amateur Draft out of Wright State, appeared in seven games after being called up late last month.

He recorded five hits in 22 at-bats and two stolen bases.

The son of former TSN broadcaster Rod Black, the 23-year-old Black is the No. 4 prospect in the organization according to MLB Pipeline.

Prior to his call-up, Black was batting .303 with five home runs, 18 RBI and an OPS of .919 in 25 games with the Sounds.