Josh Staumont will be staying in the American League Central.

The former Kansas City Royals reliever has signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Twins, reports Robert Murray.

Staumont, 30, had spent the entirety of his five-year big-league career with the Royals. He appeared in 21 games in 2023, posting a 5.40 earned run average and WHIP of 1.450 over 20.0 innings pitched.

The La Habra, CA's season ended prematurely when he underwent thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in July and did not pitch after May 26.

For his career, Staumont is 9-7 with a 4.01 ERA, 1.378 WHIP and eight saves in 168.1 IP over 169 appearances.