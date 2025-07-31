With the MLB Trade Deadline set for 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, TSN.ca keeps you up to date on all the latest trades and rumours from the league.

Blue Jays looking for another bullpen arm

The Toronto Blue Jays have discussed a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals for right-handed reliever Phil Maton, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Maton, 32, has been a dependable reliever for the Cardinals this season, posting a 2.35 earned-run average and a 1.122 WHIP in 38.1 innings pitched.

The LSU product is among baseball's elite in limiting hard contact, currently in the 99th percentile for average exit velocity (84.8) and hard-hit rate (28.9).

St. Louis has firmly positioned themselves as sellers this trade deadline, already shipping off Ryan Helsley to the New York Mets and Steven Matz to the Boston Red Sox.

The Blue Jays acquired Seranthony Dominguez from the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, and appear committed to continue adding to their bullpen as the deadline nears.

Maton is set for free agency at the end of the 2025 season after inking a one-year, $2 million contract signed with the Cardinals this offseason.

Robert Jr. market crystallizing

The market for Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. appears to be taking shape, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

The Philadelphia Phillies and Mets remain two of the top teams in the mix, with New York reportedly putting infielder Luisangel Acuna on the table, but Feinsand indicates a new team has emerged as a potential frontrunner in the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has gotten paltry production out of their left fielders this season, and appear motivated to make an outfield upgrade, Feinsand reports.

Robert is hitting .213 on the season, but has been scorching hot in the month of July, showcasing the upside that made the centrefielder an All-Star and MVP candidate in 2023. He's hit .353 with a .990 on-base plus slugging in 15 games in July.

Yankees looking for arms

The New York Yankees are "looking hard" at pitching help and are prioritizing relievers, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Heyman adds that one option would be moving hard-throwing right-hander Cam Schlittler to the bullpen if they bring in a starter.

Schlitter averages nearly 98mph on his fastball but has issued nine walks in 14.2 innings pitched over three starts.

New York comes into play Thursday 21st in bullpen ERA at 4.24.

Padres working to acquire Miller

The San Diego Padres are working to acquire hard-throwing righty Mason Miller from the Athletics, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported late Wednesday night.

Miller, 26, was held out of Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners, with reliever Jack Perkins coming on to pitch the top of the ninth to protect a two-run lead. Athletics manager Mark Kotsay told reporters that Miller was "unavailable" to pitch in the contest, later clarifying that the decision was not injury-related.

The Pittsburgh native owns the fastest average fastball velocity in all of baseball according to Statcast, clocking in at 101.1 MPH, and has recorded the second-highest strikeout rate among relievers this season.

Currently sporting a 3.76 ERA to go along with a 1.02 WHIP and 59 strikeouts across 38.1 innings pitched, Miller would slide into the back-end of a Padres bullpen, headlined by Robert Suarez and Adrian Morejon, that owns the lowest earned run average (2.98) and WHIP (1.16) in the Majors.

A 2024 All-Star, Miller is under team control through the 2029 season and would join Ryan Helsley, Jhoan Duran, Tyler Rogers, Seranthony Dominguez, Gregory Soto, and Andrew Kittredge as high-leverage relievers to be moved ahead of the 6 pm trade deadline.

The Padres have played to a 60-49 record and currently hold a 3.0 game lead for the final Wild Card spot in the National League.