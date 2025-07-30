With the MLB Trade Deadline set to pass on Thursday, TSN.ca keeps you up to date on all the latest rumours from the league.

White Sox scratch Houser ahead of deadline

The Chicago White Sox are playing it safe and scratching pitcher Adrian Houser in anticipation of trade before tomorrow's deadline.

Houser was slated to start Wednesday's matinee against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Houser has a 6-2 record this season with a 2.10 ERA and 47 strikeouts over 68.2 innings. It's been a career year for the 32-year-old starter, whose previous best ERA was 3.22 in 2021 with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Astros interested in bringing back Correa

Multiple reports indicate that the Houston Astros are talking to the Minnesota Twins about a deal involving shortstop Carlos Correa.

Correa, 30, is hitting .265 in 92 games with the Twins this year, his fourth in Minnesota. Prior to that, Correa spent his first seven years with the Astros, helping the team win a World Series title marred by the cheating scandal in 2017.

Correa is a three-time All-Star, and won AL Rookie of the Year honours in 2015 with the Astros, but has dealt with foot injury issues over the last few years.

Houston enters play Wednesday with a four-game lead in the AL West standings at 61-47, but are contending with the loss of third baseman Isaac Paredes to a hamstring injury.

The Twins, on the other hand, are expected to be sellers at the deadline at 51-56.

Expected top sellers include Orioles, Marlins and Diamondbacks

With just a day remaining until the MLB trade deadline passes, the clock is ticking for teams that are effectively out of contention to capitalize on their major-league assets.

As ESPN's Jeff Passan reports, the teams expected to command the most interest from buyers include the Baltimore Orioles, Miami Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Baltimore has already completed deals to send relievers Seranthony Dominguez to the Toronto Blue Jays and Gregory Soto to the New York Mets, and are expected to move first baseman Ryan O'Hearn and outfielder Ramon Laureano, among other veteran assets.

The Diamondbacks dealt first baseman Josh Naylor to the Seattle Mariners already, and though they received a scare when slugging third baseman Eugenio Suarez was hit on the hand by a pitch on Monday, reports are he did not suffer a serious injury and is almost certainly going to be dealt by Thursday.

Arizona also has a pair of pitchers with a ton of postseason success in Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen, who would command a generous return.

Meanwhile, the Marlins have a pair of starting pitchers considered to be two of the best available in 2023 Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara and young righty Edward Cabrera.

Alcantara has struggled in his return from Tommy John surgery a year ago, but has strung together 12 innings of shutout ball over his last two starts.

Other teams thought to be in the seller category include the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians, though as Passan notes, both franchises have placed a high price tag on their controllable assets.

Dodgers among teams in on Guardians' Kwan

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the many teams in on Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports.

Kwan, 27, is perhaps the most well-rounded position player available, offering strong defence, good baserunning and an ability to hit for a high average.

He is also due just over $4 million on his current contract, and is not eligible for free agency until 2027.

Los Angeles is one of the most well-equipped teams in the running for Kwan, with top catching prospect Dalton Rushing available in an offer. Rushing has no path to the majors in Los Angeles with star catcher Will Smith occupying the spot.

Padres All-Stars Suarez, Cease are on the market

The San Diego Padres own the third wild-card slot in the National League at 59-49, but reports indicate they're willing to move pitchers to fill other holes on the roster.

Heyman reports that closer Robert Suarez, an All-Star the last two seasons with a 3.50 earned-run average this year is expected to decline his player option at the end of this year, and that teams are interested in the righty as a rental.

Star starting pitcher Dylan Cease is in the same situation, a pending free agent at season's end.

Cease has struggled this season to a 4.79 ERA, but the resume is elite otherwise: he has finished in the top five in Cy Young voting twice over the last three seasons, and his overpowering fastball (that regularly exceeds 100mph) has led to him generating the highest strikeout rate in the majors this season (11.6 per nine innings).

The Padres enter action on Wednesday ranked 25th in the majors in runs scored, and are in desperate need of upgrades at catcher, left field and second base.

Bullpen help the focus as deadline draws near

As Passan reports, many of the buyers are focused on bullpen help.

The Philadelphia Phillies, Jays, Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, both New York teams and the Los Angeles Dodgers are among the teams in playoff contention that seek bullpen help.

Top options on the trade market include Ryan Helsley of the St. Louis Cardinals, the Twins' Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax, Cade Smith of the Guardians, Padres closer Suarez, Pete Fairbanks of the Tampa Bay Rays and David Bednar of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

There are no shortage of elite relief arms available, but the waning hours of the deadline will centre around whether the buyers are going to match the reportedly high asking prices set by the sellers.