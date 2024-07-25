The MLB trade deadline is less than one week from now on July 30. Here are the latest rumours and news from around the league as the clock ticks closer.

Yankees eyeing India?

The New York Yankees have interest in Cincinnati Reds infielder Jonathan India, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

However, Rogers notes the Reds may not make India available ahead of next week's trade deadline. Having won two straight, India and the Reds sit four games back of the final NL wild card playoff spot. Rogers adds the Yankees have issues in their infield and are looking to make an upgrade.

The 27-year-old India is enjoying one of his best seasons, slashing .275/.377/.420 with eight home runs and 40 RBI in 93 games so far this season.

Thomas, Finnegan a possibility for Phillies?

The Philadelphia Phillies have interest in outfielder Lane Thomas and reliever Kyle Finnegan of the Washington Nationals, according to The Athletic's Matt Gelb.

Gelb reports the Phillies see Finnegan, who had been closing for Washington, as an 'all-situations' reliever who has no issue pitching on back-to-back days.

The 33-year-old has 28 saves this season with a 2.32 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 42.2 innings pitched.

Meanwhile, Gelb adds the Phillies may be unwilling to meet the high price tag on Thomas, who is slashing .246/.314/.398 with eight homers, 39 RBI and 26 steals in 72 games this season for Washington. The 28-year-old is under club control for two more seasons.

Gelb also writes that Detroit Tigers outfielder Mark Canha could be a possibility for the Phillies, who should come cheaper than Thomas. Canha has an .892 OPS this season against left-handed pitchers and has hit lefties effectively throughout his career.

He is hitting .236 with seven homers and 36 RBI overall this season.