The MLB trade deadline is less than one week from now on July 30. Here are the latest rumours and news from around the league as the clock ticks closer.

Rival executives say Jays should deal Guerrero

The Toronto Blue Jays should trade Vladimir Guerrero Jr. -- at least according to a panel of eight executives and scouts.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers wrote Thursday that the belief among those surveyed believed the Blue Jays should get what they can for their star players.

"Just rip off the band-aid and trade Guerrero. The Mariners should be calling every day," one executive said, pointing out Seattle has young pitching depth and the Jays are lacking in that area.

However, Rogers wrote that many among the panel also agreed the Jays have many veteran pieces and wouldn't be able to easily jumpstart a rebuild, even if they did deal Guerrero, Bo Bichette, or other core pieces, such as Jose Berrios, Chris Bassitt, George Springer, in addition to those on expiring contracts.

Guerrero and Bichette are each scheduled to become free agents after the 2025 season. Despite general manager Ross Atkins saying previously the club was trying to reach extensions with each player, no reports of tangible progress toward a deal have emerged. Multiple reports also indicate the Jays seem to be favouring the idea of keeping core players under contract for next season and retooling to be competitive in 2025 rather than rebuilding, instead focusing on trading players whose contracts end this season.

However, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com pointed out earlier this week that a market with plenty of buyers and not many sellers could potentially change the Jays' approach.

“Nice to say, when push comes to shove, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, we’ll see whether they hold to that or not. I’m not saying that they’re not being truthful with what they’ve said because that might be their intention, but in this trade climate right now where you have, arguably, 21 or 22 teams that believe they can make the playoffs, that leaves a limited number of sellers," Feinsand told TSN Radio 1050 on Tuesday.

"And so the teams that are looking to buy could potentially be in a position to overpay. And if the Blue Jays get some offers for guys they think are overpays, then they’re going to have to decide is trying to contend in 2025 the priority, or can you jumpstart a rebuild by making a couple trades with your controllable guys and really boosting your farm system by getting a lot of young talent in?"

The latest on Crochet

If the Chicago White Sox are going to trade starter Garrett Crochet, they will need to find a team willing to accept some unusual conditions.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Crochet's plan with the White Sox is to pitch on a normal workload as a starter until the end of the regular season. If traded, Crochet would need a contract extension to pitch into October.

Heyman also reports Crochet will not move to the bullpen and will not take any break from pitching that would allow him to extend his season into October. Heyman adds Crochet views his starter routine as the best for his health.

The 25-year-old is in his first season as a starter at the professional level and has already more than doubled his previous high in innings. Through 21 starts, Crochet is at 111.1 innings, significantly higher than his past mark of 54.1 from 2021.

Crochet's name has been thrown around in trade talks as he continues to be lights out while the White Sox struggle. He is 6-7 this season with a 3.07 ERA and a league-best 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings among starters.

Crochet is arbitration eligible in each of the next three off-seasons and remains under club control through 2027.

Dodgers bringing in Lyles

The Los Angeles Dodgers are bringing in veteran right-hander Jordan Lyles on a minor league deal, according to Heyman.

The 33-year-old Lyles was cut loose by the Kansas City Royals on July 20 after appearing in five games this season. He did not allow a run in his three appearances, pitching a total of 5.0 innings. Lyles has a career big league ERA of 5.22 in 14 seasons.

The news comes after the Dodgers designated left-handed starter James Paxton for assignment earlier this week.

Yankees eyeing India?

The New York Yankees have interest in Cincinnati Reds infielder Jonathan India, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

However, Rogers notes the Reds may not make India available ahead of next week's trade deadline. Having won two straight, India and the Reds sit four games back of the final NL wild card playoff spot. Rogers adds the Yankees have issues in their infield and are looking to make an upgrade.

The 27-year-old India is enjoying one of his best seasons, slashing .275/.377/.420 with eight home runs and 40 RBI in 93 games so far this season.

Thomas, Finnegan a possibility for Phillies?

The Philadelphia Phillies have interest in outfielder Lane Thomas and reliever Kyle Finnegan of the Washington Nationals, according to The Athletic's Matt Gelb.

Gelb reports the Phillies see Finnegan, who had been closing for Washington, as an 'all-situations' reliever who has no issue pitching on back-to-back days.

The 33-year-old has 28 saves this season with a 2.32 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 42.2 innings pitched.

Meanwhile, Gelb adds the Phillies may be unwilling to meet the high price tag on Thomas, who is slashing .246/.314/.398 with eight homers, 39 RBI and 26 steals in 72 games this season for Washington. The 28-year-old is under club control for two more seasons.

Gelb also writes that Detroit Tigers outfielder Mark Canha could be a possibility for the Phillies, who should come cheaper than Thomas. Canha has an .892 OPS this season against left-handed pitchers and has hit lefties effectively throughout his career.

He is hitting .236 with seven homers and 36 RBI overall this season.