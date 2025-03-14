An MRI revealed that Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Erik Swanson is dealing with a "median nerve entrapment" in his right arm, reports Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.

The scan showed no structural damage and is considered good news for Swanson and the Jays. Matheson adds that Swanson had a cortisone shot will back off throwing for a couple days.

Swanson has not yet appeared in a spring training game and met with with elbow specialist Dr. Keith Meister earlier in the week.

The 31-year-old struggled in 2024, posting a 5.03 ERA with 37 strikeouts in 39.1 innings pitched. However, Swanson was far better in the second half of the season, pitching to a 2.55 ERA from July 20 and on.

Acquired in November of 2022 in a deal with the Seattle Mariners involving outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, Swanson is entering his third season with the Jays after putting up a 2.97 ERA in 69 outings in 2023.

Manoah takes big step forward

Right-hander Alek Manoah threw off a mound Friday morning in Dunedin, Fla., making a significant step in his recovery from Tommy John surgery.

Friday was the first time Manoah had thrown off a mound since June of last year. He said earlier in spring training he intended to throw his first bullpen in a few weeks. If all goes well with his recovery, he could be ready to return to the Jays in the second half of the 2025 season.

Manoah made five starts last season for Toronto after being slowed by a shoulder injury to begin the year, going 1-2 with a 3.70 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 24.1 innings. His final start came on May 29 against the Chicago White Sox.