The New York Mets are poised to add a veteran lefty to their bullpen.

The Athletic's Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal report the team is nearing an agreement with Jake Diekman.

Diekman, 37, is set to head into his 13th big league season.

The native of Wymore, NE split 2023 between the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays. In 63 appearances, Diekman was 0-2 with a 3.34 earned run average and WHIP of 1.324 over 56.2 inning pitched. He struck out 64 batters and walked 38.

Originally taken in the 30th round of the 2007 MLB Amateur Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies out of Cloud County Community College in Kansas, Diekman has also suited up for the Phillies, Texas Rangers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics and Boston Red Sox.

For his career, Diekman is 25-31 with a 3.82 ERA and 1.392 WHIP over 570.1 IP in 662 appearances.