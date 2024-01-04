Harrison Bader is returning to New York, but it's Queens this time and not the Bronx.

SNY's Andy Martino reports the New York Mets have signed the outfielder to a one-year, $10.5 million deal.

Bader, 29, hit .232 with seven home runs and 44 runs scored in 98 games split between the New York Yankees and Cincinnati Reds last season.

He joins his fourth team in the last three seasons after spending his first six years with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 2021 Gold Glove winner for National League outfielders was traded midway through the 2022 season from St. Louis to the Yankees, and was selected off waivers by the Reds in August this year.

He appeared in just 14 games down the stretch for the Reds, as he dealt with a groin injury that forced him to the injured list midway through September.

In 635 career MLB games played, the Bronxville, N.Y., native has a .243 batting average with 59 HR and 273 runs scored.