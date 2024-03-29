HOUSTON (AP) — New York Yankees’ second baseman Gleyber Torres left Friday night’s game against the Houston Astros after being hit on the right hand with a 93.1 mph fastball.

Torres was plunked by Tayler Scott with one out in the seventh inning. He fell to the ground and writhed in a pain for a couple of minutes before being checked by an athletic trainer and trotting to first base.

He remained in the game to start the bottom of the seventh but was replaced by Jahmai Jones during a mound visit with one out in the inning.

The team did not provide an immediate update on his injury.

Torres went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts before leaving the game.

