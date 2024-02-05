The New York Yankees are acquiring left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for two prospects, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.

The 27-year-old southpaw was impressive in 68 outings last season, pitching to a 3.43 ERA with 70 strikeouts in 60.1 innings. He had a 1.82 ERA in 37 games the season before.

The Columbus, Ohio native has spent the previous six seasons with the Dodgers. He made his debut with the team in 2018 and missed the entire 2021 campaign after having Tommy John surgery.

Ferguson has a career 3.43 ERA in 207.1 big league inning spread out over 201 appearances.